x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bella Vista home

A man in Bella Vista is in police custody Tuesday night after barricading himself inside a home.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Police were called to a Bella Vista home after calls about a verbal disturbance. 

After they arrived at the home around 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 17), the man barricaded himself inside and would not come out upon request. 

Cassi Lapp with Bella Vista Police says no one else was inside the home and no shots were fired.

Multiple police, deputies and U.S. Marshals had to block off McNelly Road near Spanker Road in Bella Vista during the incident.

The man was taken into custody just before 9:30 p.m.

His identity has not been released at this time.