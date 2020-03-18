Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bella Vista home

A man in Bella Vista is in police custody Tuesday night after barricading himself inside a home.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Police were called to a Bella Vista home after calls about a verbal disturbance.

After they arrived at the home around 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 17), the man barricaded himself inside and would not come out upon request.

Cassi Lapp with Bella Vista Police says no one else was inside the home and no shots were fired.

Multiple police, deputies and U.S. Marshals had to block off McNelly Road near Spanker Road in Bella Vista during the incident.

The man was taken into custody just before 9:30 p.m.