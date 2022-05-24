One injured in Fort Smith shooting

An argument led to a shooting on Johnson Street in Fort Smith early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a call about a shooting on Tuesday, May 24 in the 3900 Block of Johnson Street.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:25 a.m. When police arrived, they say a 33-year-old Deangelo Lee had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FSPD says they believe there was a domestic dispute between family members when the suspect, 34-year-old Archi Caudill, allegedly fired several shots at Lee.

Police say Lee and Caudill were arguing, which escalated to Caudill opening fire on Lee.

Caudill was arrested on a first-degree battery charge, according to FSPD.

No further details have been released at this time.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.