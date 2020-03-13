Man hit by vehicle while crossing Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

51-year-old man hit by vehicle while walking home.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, a 51-year-old man was hit while crossing Rogers Avenue near P Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell says the man was walking home when he was struck. His name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.