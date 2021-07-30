Police: Johnson County man drowned while fishing

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found around midnight Thursday, July 29, after he reportedly drowned while fishing.
According to the Johnson County sheriff, a couple was fishing in Hunt, Arkansas, a small community northeast of Ozark, in a strip pit Thursday night. The sheriff says the man walked away to fish in a different area of the strip pit. The woman he was with heard the man fall into the water, but couldn't get to him in time.
After an hour and a half, search and rescue crews found the man, identified as 42-year-old Brad Skinner of Coal Hill.
Skinner's body was found about 30 feet from the shoreline in water that was 10 feet deep.