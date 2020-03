Officials have confirmed that one man has drowned after falling off of a kayak on Lake Fort Smith.

According to Crawford Couty Sheriff Ron Brown, the man was kayaking Tuesday (March 3) afternoon when his boat turned over and he fell into the water.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.