Man drowns after reportedly driving into flood waters in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores has confirmed that a man has died from drowning after appearing to have driven into high flood waters near Highway 80 and Highway 248.

Deputies were called out to the scene at around 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3 and found the man near a vehicle. Shores says the victim has been identified but is waiting to release a name after notifying his family.

According to Shores, flood waters are starting to recede throughout the county.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

