Suspect dies after being shot by officers in Lincoln

In August 2022, Seward pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge where he was accused of trying to kill his probation officer.

LINCOLN, Ark. — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln on Friday, May 19, according to acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, Dewaine Allen.

Officials say they were conducting an arrest warrant on 31-year-old, Zachary Seward for possession of firearms at around 3-4 p.m. Three officers were at his house in Washington County when Seward shot at officers according to officials.

Officers including U.S. Marshal Personnel and State and Local Task Force shot back at Seward, killing him.

There are no further details on this deadly shooting but police say this is still being investigated.

