Man dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Buffalo National River

ST. JOE, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Tuesday (May 4) at 12:04 p.m., National Park Service (NPS) rangers pulled over a female driver and a male passenger, identified as 40-year-old Damon Scott Casey, of Little Rock, for routine traffic violations near Tyler Bend in the Middle District of Buffalo National River.

Rangers determined Casey to have possible, non-extraditable warrants from another jurisdiction, along with a lengthy criminal history involving firearms, drugs and assault and domestic violence and identified the two as persons of interest in a shooting incident in Pulaski County.

When rangers asked Casey and his female companion to step out of the vehicle, Casey refused and acted in a manner causing officers to believe the female might be in danger.

Casey produced a handgun, shot himself in the head and died on the scene.

His female companion and the responding rangers were unharmed.