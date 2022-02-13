Man dies after crash in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A head-on collision leaves one person dead and two people hurt in Springdale Saturday, Feb. 12 morning. The crash happened at around 5:20 a.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Arkansas State Police says Heriberto Nuñez Espinoza died from his injuries after a head-on collision on Old Missouri Rd. near Commons Ave.
Espinoza was driving south when a truck driven by Yobany Zambrano-Morales crossed the center line and hit Espinoza head-on.
He was taken to Northwest Medical Center ER and died from his injuries.
Police say Zambrano-Morales and a passenger in his vehicle were also hurt in the crash.