Man dies after crash in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A head-on collision leaves one person dead and two people hurt in Springdale Saturday, Feb. 12 morning. The crash happened at around 5:20 a.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Arkansas State Police says Heriberto Nuñez Espinoza died from his injuries after a head-on collision on Old Missouri Rd. near Commons Ave.

Espinoza was driving south when a truck driven by Yobany Zambrano-Morales crossed the center line and hit Espinoza head-on.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center ER and died from his injuries.