STILWELL, Okla. — A Stilwell man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Adair County.

According to an accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 53-year-old Gary Eads White crashed into a tree around 11:15 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The report states White's vehicle was headed north when it went off the road at a curve, striking the tree.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.