Man dies after vehicle accident in Leflore County

Eugene Butler, 19 of Panama, Oklahoma was pronounced dead Saturday (Nov. 14) at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Eugene Butler, 19 of Panama, Oklahoma was pronounced dead Saturday (Nov. 14) at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith after an accident he had Friday in Leflore County.

Butler was heading southbound on Morris Creek road in a 1986 Chevy pickup. Butler departed the roadway to the right and overcorrected departing the roadway to the left causing his vehicle to roll an unknown number of times. Butler was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported by Leflore County EMS to Mercy Hospital in critical condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal, and trunk external injuries. He was pronounced dead at 9:22 a.m. Saturday.

The weather was reported clear and the road was reported dry. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.