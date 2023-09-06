One dead after bicycle vs vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle when trying to cross lanes on I-49 in Fayetteville on a bicycle on Saturday, June 10, according to a crash report.
41-year-old Randy Robinson was riding his bicycle at around 11 p.m. near exit 61, the report states.
Officials say Robinson was "attempting to cross the lanes of I-49" when a 2003 Nissan hit him in the outside lane.
Robinson died as a result of the crash, according to the report.
No further details on this incident were released.
