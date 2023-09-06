x
One dead after bicycle vs vehicle crash in Fayetteville

The crash report states that 41-year-old Randy Robinson was riding his bicycle at around 11 p.m. near Exit 61 when the crash happened.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle when trying to cross lanes on I-49 in Fayetteville on a bicycle on Saturday, June 10, according to a crash report

41-year-old Randy Robinson was riding his bicycle at around 11 p.m. near exit 61, the report states.

Officials say Robinson was "attempting to cross the lanes of I-49" when a 2003 Nissan hit him in the outside lane. 

Robinson died as a result of the crash, according to the report. 

No further details on this incident were released. 

