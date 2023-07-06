Fort Smith man dead after Sebastian County crash

Reports show that Taylor Lee Fraley, 26, died after his motorcycle struck a car on its passenger side on June 6.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported a traffic death involving a motorcycle and a car in Sebastian County on June 6.

According to ASP's report, victim Taylor Lee Fraley, 26, was driving his motorcycle heading south when he turned right and struck a car on its passenger side.

The crash took place on Highway 271 and County Road 188, according to the report.

Fraley lost his life in the crash but no other deaths or injuries were reported by police.

