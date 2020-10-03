x
Man dead after crashing semi on Highway 412 near Huntsville

Arkansas State Police said the driver drove off the road Monday night while negotiating a left-hand curve.
Credit: Huntsville Fire Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A Florida man is dead after driving his semi off the road on Highway 412 east of Huntsville, Arkansas. 

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), while negotiating a left-hand curve on Highway 412, 51-year-old Douglas Green of Jacksonville, Florida, ran off the south side of the road, striking a road sign and overturning. 

The Huntsville Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders located the semi on its side hanging 10 feet over an embankment. 

Green was pinned between trees and parts of the semi. 

Crews were eventually able to remove Green, and his body was turned over to the Madison County Coroner's Office. 

Green's next of kin have been notified about his passing. 

ASP report that the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday (Mar. 9).

The road condition was reported as dry. 

