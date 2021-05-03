Man claims $500,000 prize in Arkansas Lottery Play It Again drawing

A man from White Hall, Arkansas has won $500,000 in Arkansas Lottery's Play It Again Drawing.

Sarabjit Singh says he received a letter in the mail informing him he had won $500,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing, and thought someone was playing a cruel trick on him.

“Honestly, I thought it was a scam,” he said. “I didn’t believe it until I called the number listed in the letter this morning.”

Singh's name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players who had submitted non-winning tickets. He claimed his prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock on Friday (Mar. 5).

“I play the lottery occasionally, especially when the jackpots are high. I plan to celebrate and give back to my community of White Hall with my winnings,” Singh said.