Man claims $500,000 prize in Arkansas Lottery Play It Again drawing

WHITE HALL, Ark. — A man from White Hall, Arkansas has won $500,000 in Arkansas Lottery's Play It Again Drawing.
Sarabjit Singh says he received a letter in the mail informing him he had won $500,000 in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing, and thought someone was playing a cruel trick on him.
“Honestly, I thought it was a scam,” he said. “I didn’t believe it until I called the number listed in the letter this morning.”
Singh's name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players who had submitted non-winning tickets. He claimed his prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock on Friday (Mar. 5).
“I play the lottery occasionally, especially when the jackpots are high. I plan to celebrate and give back to my community of White Hall with my winnings,” Singh said.
The Club has more than 260,000 registered members. It is free to sign up by visiting MyArkansasLottery.com and clicking on “The Club.” Players can enternon-winning tickets to earn Points for Prizes® points and entries into the Play It Again drawings.