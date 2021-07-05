x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man charged in Arkansas jogger's slaying seeks trial delay

A man charged with killing an Arkansas woman who went missing after she went jogging is seeking to delay his trial.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
Judge's gavel on table in office

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A man charged with killing an Arkansas woman who went missing after she went jogging is seeking to delay his trial.

Attorneys for Quake Lewellyn on Friday asked a judge to continue his trial until next spring. The attorneys cited a volume of work and delays because of coronavirus pandemic court closures. 

Lewellyn’s trial was originally set for September. He's charged with capital murder, kidnapping, and rape in the death of Sydney Sutherland, who was found dead after she went for a run near Newport.

RELATED: Former Fort Smith youth church volunteer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minors

RELATED: Suspect in Arkansas cop's death faced theft, drug charges

 