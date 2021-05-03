Man arrested for arson in Washington County

42-year old Garry Cox was arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires in Washington County.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man has been arrested for arson in Washington County on Thursday (March 4).

According to a police report, on Jan. 3, a vehicle was set on fire intentionally. Police say it was possibly set on fire with a burned cloth wrapped around a wooden dowel-type object painted green that was collected for evidence.

42-year old Garry Cox called 911 to report the fire. Cox described a person he says was responsible for the fire and a getaway vehicle.

A month later on Feb. 3, a dumpster fire was reported at the same location. A witness says they saw Cox walk away from the dumpster and return to his apartment as the dumpster went up in flames.

Cox was interviewed on Thursday regarding the fires. The police report states he was initially deceptive but then later admitted to both fires.

Police found evidence in his apartment that corroborated with his confession.

Cox is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is facing charges of Arson, Reckless Burning and Filing a False Report of Criminal Wrongdoing.