Man arrested after SWAT responds to armed suspect near Beaver Lake in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — SWAT crew members responded to an armed suspect inside a home in Rogers Monday (April 6) evening.

A large police presence was on the scene, including two SWAT vehicles, on Pinecrest Trail off of Highway 12 near Beaver Lake.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, the suspect, later identified as Donald R. Wallace, threatened law enforcement.

Holloway says family members called police around 5:30 p.m.

SWAT had to force entry into the home Wallace barricaded himself in and deploy gas to make an arrest.

Holloway says at this time, Wallace faces charges of Terroristic Threatening of a Household Member. Other charges may soon follow.

Holloway also says Wallace is a convicted felon and does have a criminal history. He says Wallace was also drinking at the time of the incident.

They blocked off a portion of Pinecrest Trail as they attempted to get Wallace to surrender.

