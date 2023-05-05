x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Poteau shooting injures one, suspect arrested

Police say when they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Poteau man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

More Videos

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Betty Lou Lane on Friday, May 5 at around 10:53 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found a  37-year-old Poteau man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mercy Fort Smith for treatment, according to police. 

After investigating, PPD says Brian Jerome Wooten, 35 was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials say Wooten is being charged with shooting with intent to kill and felony discharging a firearm. 

No further details on this incident were released. 

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out