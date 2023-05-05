Poteau shooting injures one, suspect arrested

Police say when they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Poteau man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Betty Lou Lane on Friday, May 5 at around 10:53 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Poteau man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mercy Fort Smith for treatment, according to police.

After investigating, PPD says Brian Jerome Wooten, 35 was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials say Wooten is being charged with shooting with intent to kill and felony discharging a firearm.

No further details on this incident were released.

