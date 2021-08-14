Man arrested after high-speed chase in dump truck in Fayetteville

Fayetteville Police were dispatched to Drake and Garland Saturday (Aug. 14) for an intoxicated driver.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police were dispatched to Drake and Garland Saturday (Aug. 14) for an intoxicated driver.

Concerned citizens called about a person driving a dump truck recklessly and running vehicles off the roadway.

Nicholas Leichliter, 28, was driving at a high speed at a parking lot and hit a dumpster with no regard to pedestrians or traffic.

Leichliter struck a Subaru in the University of Arkansas Police Department and fled the scene.

After yet another phone call from a citizen, police were soon able to locate the dump truck at the intersection of 12th and Washington Ave and police made a traffic stop.

Leichliter drove around the police vehicle and took off eastbound on 12th st., ignored the police lights, and headed southbound on S. School Ave. Leichliter drove at a high-speed rate through a parking lot and continued swerving in and out of traffic.

Leichliter swerved over the center line and continued southbound at high speed. Due to his high speed, the size of the vehicle, and the reckless disregard for traffic, Fayetteville Police Department decided to cancel the pursuit in concern for other motorist's safety.

The officer continued southbound on School Ave. at normal speed and when he passed the intersection of South School Ave. and South Futrall Ave., the officer saw the dump truck once again.

The truck was headed northbound on South School Ave. Leichliter saw the officer and pulled out his middle finger out the window of the truck. A Washington County Sherriff’s Deputy eventually located Nicholas and pursued the vehicle.

Out of concern for the safety of citizens, other Fayetteville Police officers responded to intersections to stop traffic. One Fayetteville officer attempted to stop the truck with spike strips but was unsuccessful.

Leichliter fled from Washington County Deputies into Elkins, which led Fayetteville officers to stop at city limits. Fayetteville PD coordinated with Washington County units to prevent Leichliter from driving back towards more populated areas.

Officers were concerned that Leichliter's actions may have been an effort to provoke a dangerous confrontation with police. Officers contacted Leichliter's family who told them that Nicholas made repeated suicidal statements to family members about provoking law enforcement into a pursuit, and “taking out” an officer with him.

Area agencies were informed of the aggravating circumstances as the incident progressed. Leichliter fled into Madison County and was then pursued by Arkansas State Police and Madison County Sheriffs. A Madison County Sheriff got into a physical altercation with Leichliter when attempting to arrest him, but was able to successfully arrest him.