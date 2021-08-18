Man arrested after allegedly swinging pocket knife at customers in Rogers Walmart

37-year-old Juan Furlan was taken into custody after allegedly swinging a pocket knife at other customers in Walmart.

ROGERS, Ark. — A man was arrested at a Rogers Walmart after threatening a fellow customer with a pocket knife.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Walmart on Walnut Street around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17) for reports of a person with a weapon.

After arriving, witnesses told police that the man, identified as 37-year-old Juan Furlan, had swung a knife at another customer.

The customer said he approached Furlan before the incident to ask him if he was alright because Furlan was "shaking while standing near the aisle wall." After this, Furlan allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and started swinging towards the other customer.

The witness told police that it seemed like Furlan was "fighting someone who was not there."

The report states that Furlan placed the knife back in his pocket but refused to comply with police, so he was shot by bean bag rounds in the thigh twice. He was treated at a local hospital and is now being held at the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Furlan faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Refusal to Submit, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespassing.