CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A suspect was accused of striking another person in the leg with a machete on Wednesday (Aug. 26) on Grand Meadow Road in Crawford County.

According to Ron Brown, Crawford County Sherriff, the suspect ran away on foot after the assault, and a BOLO went out to local police agencies.

A suspect, Justin Burcham, has been arrested, and the BOLO has been canceled.