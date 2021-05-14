Arrest made in Prarie Grove officer shooting

The man accused of shooting Prairie Grove Police Officer has been booked into jail on an attempted capital murder charge today (May 14).

Prairie Grove officer Tyler Franks was shot and injured while responding to a domestic disturbance on May 4.

While attempting to make entry into a bedroom, 42-year-old Nickolas Colbert fired three rounds from a shotgun and semi-automatic pistol striking Officer Tyler Franks in the upper portion of both legs.

Officer Andrew Gibson fired five rounds striking Colbert at least four times, the Prairie Grove Police Department reports. Paramedics took Colbert to the Washington Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Officer Franks underwent surgery on May 7 where surgeons had to partially amputate his left leg, according to a Prairie Grove Police Department (PGPD) May 13 update.