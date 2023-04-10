The Arkansas Department of Health announced that they have identified a case of 'locally acquired malaria' in a Saline County resident.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: YouTube video attached below is from June 2023).

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have identified a case of 'locally acquired malaria' in an Arkansas resident.

According to the reports, the person with malaria lives in Saline County and has reportedly not traveled out of the country. This case is currently the only known locally acquired case in the state.

Though there have been several other cases of locally acquired malaria in the U.S., including seven in Florida, one case in Texas, and another in Mayland.

So far in 2023, there were five other cases of malaria reported in Arkansas but they were all acquired from people traveling outside of the United States.

Malaria is not transmitted from person to person, but rather from infected mosquitos. Symptoms of the disease include fever, shaking chills, headache, sweating, body aches, nausea, and vomiting all of which can start up to 30 days after being infected.

To learn more information about malaria, please click here.