'Make-A-Wish:' 6-year-old gets wish granted with the help of Rogers High School students

Students in the Rogers High School DECA Program helped make a local 6-year-old's wish come true.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Arkansas — A Rogers girl battling cancer and her family are headed to the beach thanks to the make-a-wish foundation and a group of high school students.

“She’s always wanted to go to the ocean, so it’s like a dream come true for her,” said Maricruz Roman.

6-year-old Joanna Roman was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in December of 2020. Her mom, Maricruz Roman says Joanna has undergone chemo and surgery since then. She’s thankful for all the support Joanna and her family have received.

“We’re really happy for Joanna, she’s getting her wish granted and you know after these couple of years what we’ve been going through, it’s nice, it’s really nice, especially for her,” she said.

Rogers High School Deca which stands for Distributed Education Clubs of America fundraise all year so they can help grant a wish every year. This year they presented an $8,000 check to Make-A-Wish for Joann’s beach trip. They also presented her with lots of gifts like art supplies, beach toys and $500 for a shopping spree. Senior and DECA President Emma Ronck says it was amazing to finally be able to meet the family.

“It’s amazing to see the local community come together, essentially strangers' band together to help this family they are so deserving and to help recognize this special family,” she said.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines also presented Joanna with a key to the city.

Senior and DECA Executive Vice President, Aiden Maroney says they are thankful to all the businesses who donated money or gifts for Joanna.

“Just to see that smile on her face when she found out, one that she was getting a $500 check but also going to the beach, it just made my whole day, year, month,” he said.

Joanna and her family will be going to Panama City Beach, Florida later this week for her wish.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.