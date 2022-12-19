Major decline in Arkansas Salvation Army donations

Inflation and a lack of manpower have resulted in a decline of nearly $55 thousand in donations between the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Since the end of November, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive has been underway collecting donations outside area stores.

However, the giving season has seen a major decline in the amount of money raised.

"Right now, we're about $10 thousand behind last year," said Bradley Hargis, Captain of the Salvation Army of Fort Smith.

Captain Hargis has helped collect donations for the last 14 years over the holidays but says this year has been different. Once reliable locations now come up hundreds of dollars short every day.

"Donations have not changed, roughly in six years," says Capt. Hargis. "They've not gone up a whole lot, they've not gone down a whole lot, they just kind of remain the same. This year, they have radically changed."

After analyzing yearly donations, and even asking people why they cannot donate this year, inflation has emerged as a primary contributor in the River Valley.

"I give out of my discretionary funds, and I just don't have the discretionary funds to be able to give you this year," says Capt. Hargis when asked what reasoning citizens give.

Around the River Valley, Hargis says the Salvation Army of Fort Smith normally has 26 locations for ringers to work. This year, they have had to reduce that to 21.

But the donation decline is not just limited to the River Valley. Major Nick Garrison, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas says they too have witnessed a decline in kettle donations.

How much of a decline? Major Garrison tells 5NEWS that they have made about $45 thousand less than this time last year. He says a lack of manpower is to blame.

"We just haven't had the ringers to go around, we just haven't had enough people to fill those locations," said Maj. Garrison. "We're doing the best we can to fill all those locations, but we've had 200 fewer kettles at this point than we did last year."

The loss of nearly $55 thousand is a cause for concern. The money raised during the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive goes back directly into the communities served. The donations help feed and shelter those in need year-round.

Red kettles and ringers will be out until midday, Christmas Eve. As you wrap up the last of your holiday shopping, Garrison says ditching a cup of coffee just one day and using that to donate instead can go a long way.

"If we could have just 10 percent of the population of Northwest Arkansas give up a coffee like that for a day, we would well surpass what we did, and be able to support the ministries that we have here at the Salvation Army," said Maj. Garrison.

Despite the decline, Capt. Hargis is hopeful one last push for donations in the River Valley will help those in need. "We feel really good that while things might not look good going into the last week, they might end really, really well. So we feel very optimistic about that," said Capt. Hargis.

On Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. there will be a Red Kettle Drive at the Law Offices of Joey McCutchen located at 1622 N B St in Fort Smith. If you cannot attend, Capt. Hargis wants everyone to know there are still ways to help.

Anyone can visit their local Salvation Army or donate online. There is also still time to sign up to volunteer as a ringer. As well as, ways to donate money or time throughout the year.

