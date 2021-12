5 on Your Side crews are on the scene were there has been a major emergency response

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The roof was ripped off an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Officials say a building partially collapsed on Friday night. The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening.

First responders are quickly arriving, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles already reported to be there.

There is no word on injuries at this time.