Main Street Paris hosting Free Horse and Buggy Rides on Dec. 12 and 19

The buggy rides are free of charge, however, bring some cash to get some hot chocolate provided by Brew Box at Eiffel Tower Park.

PARIS, Arkansas — Main Street Paris is hosting "Free Horse and Buggy Ride" at Eiffel Tower Paris Arkansas on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Take a ride around the square and enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights in Paris.

Main Street Paris asks that you please practice social distancing while in line and wear a mask.

Eiffel Tower Paris is located at 101 W Walnut Street in Paris, Ark.