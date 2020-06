The store owner says a driver ran a red light, causing the truck to crash into the building.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mail truck crashed into Outfitter Roofing and Construction in Fort Smith Tuesday (June 16) morning.

The store owner says a driver ran a red light at Towson and Rogers, which caused the mail truck to turn into the store.

There were no injures reported from the incident.

