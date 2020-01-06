Magic Springs Theme and Water Park reopens today in Hot Springs

Magic Springs: 'Today We Play! Theme Park opens at 11, Water Park opens at Noon. We look forward to seeing you soon!'

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Magic Springs is ready for the summer and is reopening Monday (Jun 1).

The Hot Springs, AR theme and water park will open at 50% capacity.

On their Facebook page Magic Springs wrote with excitement, “Today We Play! Theme Park opens at 11, Water Park opens at Noon. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

Magic Springs Park employees say they are raising cleaning and sanitizing standards by implementing new health and safety measures for staff and also for guests.

If you plan on visiting, the company says to be patient and expect longer than usual wait times due to precautions, such as spreading out lines and social distancing on rides.

