Lyon College president resigns amid furor over white supremacist comments

BATESVILLE, Arkansas — Lyon College President W. Joseph King resigned Thursday (Aug. 26). King, who was under fire for comments about President Donald Trump supporters and white supremacist in the Ozark Foothills tendered his resignation to the Lyon College Board of Trustees.
“I’m writing to let you know that the Lyon College Board of Trustees has accepted President W. Joseph King’s resignation effective immediately. We are thankful for Dr. King’s service and guidance during his presidency. The College has established numerous programs and initiatives that have flourished under his leadership including the College’s ROTC program and military science concentration. We are also grateful for Dr. King’s leadership in keeping our campus and our students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially grateful for his leadership in establishing our ongoing exploration of a strategic partnership with the University of the Ozarks,” Board of Trustees Chairman Perry Wilson noted in a statement.
Wilson said an interim replacement has been named and a national search for a new president will be launched.
