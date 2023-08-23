Development starts on new luxury car condominium project in Rogers

MARQUE Collection Suites is celebrating the start of development for its Rogers location.

ROGERS, Ark — MARQUE Collection Suites is celebrating the start of development on its Rogers luxury car condominium project.

According to the company's website, the condos will be located next to the Rogers Promenade Mall. The company secured the land in 2021.

There will be 52 "auto-focused' condos in Phase 1 of the project. MARQUE markets the condos as a community for like-minded car enthusiasts.

The condos' square footage starting at 250 sq/ft and prices star at $325,000 with a security deposit of $250,000. The website claims that approximately 25 of the condos had been pre-sold by June 2023.

