Lowell woman wins $25,000 lottery prize

Dina Jeffries' lottery ticket cost $2 but turned into a $25,000 payday.

LOWELL, Ark. — A Lowell woman is $25,000 richer after claiming her lottery prize in Little Rock, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced on April 20.

The lottery ticket cost $2 but turned into a $25,000 payday for Dina Jeffries, who claimed her prize on Wednesday, April 19. Jeffries bought the winning ticket on a mobile app after matching five numbers plus the bonus number in the drawing on April 8.

She's only the fifth Arkansan to win the prize playing LOTTO, telling Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, "I just love the idea that it’s in Arkansas.”

The scholarship lottery said that more than $1.2 million in prizes have been won since the LOTTO game launched in September 2022.

Jeffries says she plans to vacation in the Smoky Mountains with her husband this June using the prize money.

“I am most definitely continuing to play with hopes of hitting the big jackpot,” says Jeffries. “Everything would be paid off. We would travel and my husband would retire.”

