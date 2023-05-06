Motorcycle crash leaves one woman dead in Benton County

The report states the Honda rear-ended the motorcycle causing both women to be thrown off the bike, landing on the roadside.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One person is dead and two others are injured following a motorcycle-involved crash that took place in Benton County on Saturday, June 3, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports. The weather was rainy and the roads were wet according to the crash report.

Officials say at around 4:50 p.m. Valerie Pryor 51, and Shelly Pryor, 45, both of Lowell were on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed southbound on I-49. Valerie was driving the motorcycle, with Shelly as a passenger.

Police say the motorcycle was driving in front of a 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by a minor whose name was not released. The report states the Honda rear-ended the motorcycle causing both women to be thrown off the bike, landing on the roadside.

Shelly Pryor and the minor were both injured but Valerie Pryor died from her injuries.

