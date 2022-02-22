One injured after shooting in Lowell, no arrests made

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Martesh Shamar Logan of Springdale.

LOWELL, Ark. — On Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2:59, the Lowell Emergency services, police, and fire departments responded to an address on Bogey Dr. at the Links for reports of shots fired and an injured person.

When police arrived they located the injured victim and began aid until the Lowell Fire Department arrived.

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Martesh Shamar Logan of Springdale. He is described as a black male, 5'4" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. It was determined that Logan left the scene in a black 2014 Ford Fusion.

Police say the victim is a 48-year-old from Lowell. The victim was transported to a medical facility to treat his injuries but his condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the shooting was due to an argument. The firearm was not located at the scene and it is believed that Logan is still in possession of the gun.

Police say Logan is considered armed and dangerous and if you come into contact with him, you are asked to call the Lowell Police Department immediately at 479-659-8888. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Lowell Police Department's home page with reference number 22-00232.