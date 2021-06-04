Lowell police officers punished for parking personal motorcycles in handicapped parking spot

After parking their motorcycles in the handicapped spot, the officers were allegedly confronted and attempted to justify their decision.

LOWELL, Ark. — Two officers with the Lowell Police Department have been disciplined after they allegedly parked their personal motorcycles in a handicapped parking spot while off duty.

According to the Lowell Police Department, the incident happened in Bentonville.

After parking their motorcycles in the handicapped spot, the officers were allegedly confronted and attempted to justify their decision. They provided police IDs when they felt the incident might continue and become confrontational, the department says.

"These actions do not reflect the motto and oath this department holds dear," the department said in a released statement.

The department says the officers want to pass along their personal apologies to all involved or affected.