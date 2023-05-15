Lowell is one step closer to bringing Costco to NWA

Mayor Moore says that he can't say much about the plans, but he does say that "It's a massive project ... it's amazing, we just have to get over the finish line."

LOWELL, Ark. — The City of Lowell took one step closer to bringing a Costco to Northwest Arkansas on Monday, May 15 when the zoning board approved a few land development codes for the company.

Lowell Mayor Chris Moore confirmed with 5NEWS that "the project has submitted a large-scale plan on Thursday for review by staff," and that "We would be extremely blessed if we were allowed to land this and it is developed."

According to the agenda, the warehouse is planned for development on the southwest corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Concord Street.

Mayor Moore says that he can't say much about the plans, but he does say that "It's a massive project ... it's amazing, we just have to get over the finish line."

To reach that finish line, the city of Lowell and Costco must agree on a few adjustments— with the number of trees, sign visibility, and lighting for the parking lot being particular topics for conversation.

5NEWS reached out to Costco for more information about the project. A company spokesperson released the following statement:

"Unfortunately, it is our company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until we are ready to share details about the new location (usually 2-3 months in advance). In the future, please visit our website. There you will find the names and dates of upcoming locations."

