Loved one of woman killed in hit-and-run in Springdale speaks out

A family friend and attorney remember 40-year-old Mary Franke after she was killed in a hit-and-run.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A family friend and attorney of the woman who was found dead in the road of a Springdale neighborhood is speaking out on behalf of the family.

It’s been nearly two weeks since 40-year-old Mary Franke was found in the road on Oakhill Drive in Springdale her family still reeling from the loss.

“They have a big empty void that they’re not sure they know how they’re going to fill but they’re going to be okay with the support of their community and their friends and other family," Billy Bob Webb said.

Webb is a close family friend who says Mary wasn’t perfect and she like most people had their faults. But despite some struggles in life, she was the loving parent of seven wonderful children ranging in ages from 15 to 9-months old.

"She loved every one of her kids with everything that she had," Webb said.

Mary was also a devoted sister and daughter.

“The one thing she would want done if she had her wish was to take care of her children and her mother so that her being gone wouldn’t be a burden," Webb said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

Webb says the family bears no ill will toward Marcus Grogan, who was arrested for leaving the scene. Instead, they're calling Mary’s death a terrible accident.

“We pray each and every night that he’s able to live with that situation even though it was an accident," Webb said.

The family wants Mary to be remembered not for any mistakes but for her beautiful green eyes, bright smile and caring heart.