L’Oréal USA to add 45 jobs with $12 million expansion of North Little Rock plant

The move is estimated to add 45 jobs to the 350 jobs at the plant.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — New York City-based L’Oréal USA announced Wednesday (May 26) it will invest more than $12 million to expand its North Little Rock plant.

“We are thrilled that L’Oréal USA has made this strategic investment in our future here in North Little Rock as we continue our plant’s evolution toward becoming the global Color Cosmetics Center of Excellence within the L’Oréal Group,” Eric Fox, vice president of operations and plant manager for L’Oréal USA’s NLR facility, noted in a statement. “We are also grateful to the state of Arkansas for continuously demonstrating its commitment to business partnership and growing manufacturing jobs in our state.”

L’Oréal USA has operated in North Little Rock for almost half a century where it makes cosmetics for Maybelline New York, L’Oréal Paris, essie, Lancôme, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup and Dermablend.

The company said more than 250 million units of mascara, eye shadow, face powder, lip gloss and nail color leave North Little Rock to be sold in retail locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, making it the largest color cosmetics factory worldwide in the Clichy, France-based L’Oréal Group.