Benton County Sheriff's Office gives stuffed animals to kids during traffic stops and other events

Lone Pine Ranch Animal Shelter contributed by donating stuffed animals to Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) gives stuffed animals to children in the community during traffic stops and other times of opportunity.

BCSO thanked Lone Pine Ranch Animal Shelter for a recent donation in a Facebook post.

"Thank you Lone Pine Ranch Animal Shelter for your donation of cute stuffed bears! Our Deputies use these for traffic stops and other events to bring smiles to kids in the community!"

Watch: Here at Benton County Sheriff’s Office, we love our furry friends! What is your favorite thing about your dog?

