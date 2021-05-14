Logan County Sherriff's Department working for better drug abuse program

The Logan County Sheriff's Department is trying to offer more services to community members struggling with opioid addiction.

The Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey says he has seen good people go down a dark path after struggling with substance abuse, so working with guidance centers, the department is trying to offer more services to community members struggling with opioid addiction.

“A lot of those folks are people who were hurt, they went to the doctor had injuries, they start taking it, they get addicted to it, and a lot of times it’s very hard to get off of it,” says Massey.

The Guidance Center, also known as Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center, is providing free Suboxone therapy for opiate addiction at their clinics, one is located in Paris at 415 South 6th Street and the other in Booneville at 174 North Welsh Street.

You can call ahead of time if you have any questions or need further information at 479-785-9470.

You do not need insurance to receive treatments, but assessments will be made beforehand, Suboxone therapy is medication-assisted treatment. The Guidance Center can also provide gas cards for transportation.

In a statement posted by the Logan County sheriffs department Facebook page, they say the department is working on applying for grants to bring better substance abuse programs to the Logan County Jail -