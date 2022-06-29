Logan County sheriff's sergeant killed in vehicle crash

Logan County Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott was killed in a vehicle crash on June 21 while driving on State Highway 10 west of Booneville.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Logan County Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott was killed in a vehicle crash on June 21 while driving on State Highway 10 west of Booneville, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Sgt. Elliott was off duty when according to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Phillips Road. The impact forced the car Elliott was in off the roadway and down an embankment, the report says.

"With very sad tidings, we announce that one of our own, Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott, died while off-duty in a vehicle accident west of Booneville on State Highway 10 earlier this week," Logan County Sheriff's Office said on June 24.

"He has trained numerous detention officers and will be remembered as a strong leader and a good friend. We miss our friend and fellow officer and we are praying for his family and friends."

Sgt. Elliott had been with the sheriff's office for two years as a night shift sergeant.

