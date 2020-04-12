Logan County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death east of Magazine

Rodney Canada of Magazine was alive when LCSO deputies arrived but died from a gunshot wound to his chest during the transport to Mercy Hospital in Booneville.

MAGAZINE, Arkansas — Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a call on Thursday (Dec. 3) night reporting a man had been shot at a residence off State Hwy. 10, east of the Magazine.

When the Magazine police chief and LCSO deputies arrived, they found 40-year-old Rodney Canada of Magazine with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Canada was alive when authorities arrived, transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Booneville, and died during the transport, according to LCSO.

LCSO investigators determined there was an argument between Canada and 50-year-old Kevin D. Hall, who lives at the residence that escalated.

Hall then shot Canada with a shotgun, according to LCSO.

Hall, originally from Kentucky, was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on homicide charges.

LCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, processed the scene, interviewed the witnesses who were present and later interviewed the suspect at the Sheriff’s Office.