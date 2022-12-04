Logan County residents cleaning up after Monday night storms

A few homes were damaged and several trees were knocked down after severe storms swept through Logan County Monday, April 11.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — As we prepare for another round of storms, Logan County residents are still cleaning up after high winds and possible tornadoes swept through the area Monday, April 11.

Just off Highway 109 in Scranton damage was done to a few houses, several barns, fences and tons of trees. People here say they are fortunate no one was injured.

“My sister was screaming bloody murder, a couple of them were just praying and it was just really scary. I don’t want to live through it again,” said John Baumgartner.

John Baumgartner has lived in Scranton almost all his life and last night as the storm was rolling in his neighbors and family took cover in his outside cellar and basement.

“I’d happen to be looking out the window which is kind of ground level and I’d seen it coming. My family, I just threw them blankets and told them to get down and next thing we knew we heard glass break,” he said.

He is very thankful he and his neighbors are all okay. The window on the side of his house was blown out, so there is lots of glass, water, mud and tree debris inside his house. His shed also had damage, along with his roof and lots of downed trees. He’s most upset about all the fruit trees he lost that were planted by his late father.

“Within 5 minutes, New Blaine fire department, Scranton fire department, everyone was out clearing the way, so I could get out of my driveway, and they all came together. The road was completely full of people helping. We really appreciate it,” he said.

John Fox says they were taking cover and heard the wind really pick up and then it was over. His house didn’t have any damage but the storage barn in the backyard lost its roof.

With more storms expected Tuesday evening and Wednesday people in Scranton say they are wary of what’s to come. No injuries were reported in logan county.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department reports several downed trees, many of which were snapped in half or ripped from the ground.

Logan County road crews along with volunteers have spent the day clearing trees from the road on Highway 109.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether or not the storm that hit the area was a confirmed tornado.

