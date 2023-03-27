Boil Order lifted for Logan County residents

The notice was issued after a water line break may have caused contaminated water to enter the system.

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — UPDATE: The Boil Order has been lifted.

Original story:

In an announcement from the Arkansas Department of Health, a Boil Water notice was issued for customers in Logan County on Friday, March 24.

The notice directly affected Central Logan County PWFB customers, specifically in the Driggs area south of Turkey Ridge Road.

The notice was sent to 5NEWS on Monday morning stating that the order was issued because of the possibility of contaminated water being distributed after a water line break.

Because of the waterline breaking, the pressure was lowered, which opened affected systems to possible contaminated water.

Under a Boil Water notice, all affected residents are under the assumption that the water that can be accessed from their homes may be unsafe to consume. This means drinking water from the tap, using tap water to clean food before eating and even ingesting ice made from the tap water.

This means that all water from the tap should be boiled for at least one minute before use.

According to the ADH, the notice will only be lifted when one set of four "bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination."

