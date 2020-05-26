Logan County couple arrested on multiple child abuse charges

Dustin Miranda was arrested on multiple charges, including Rape and Sexually Grooming a Child. His wife was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

OZARK, Ark. — On May 1, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division about a report of sexual abuse that was called into the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

The victims are two young children who were later interviewed at one of the state’s child safety centers.

After the interviews, Logan County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators obtained a search warrant for a house in Logan County with an Ozark zip code and retrieved possible evidence that will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for DNA testing and for forensic data retrieval.

Investigators found the home to be filthy and full of trash and not suitable for children to live in.

31-year-old Dustin Miranda and his wife, 29-year-old Adrianna Miranda, who both live at the home with children, were arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center.

The children are in a safe place.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges for Dustin Miranda: Rape, Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Sexually Grooming a Child, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child, Producing, Directing, or Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Incest, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree.

They are requesting Adrianna Miranda be charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree.