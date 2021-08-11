Locals speak out after surviving deadly Astroworld Festival

Locals say they're grateful to be alive after being in the middle of the deadly music festival in Houston.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansans who attended the Astroworld Festival in Houston say they won’t forget seeing people struggle to breathe with black and blue faces.

“It started off optimistic but at the end it just got chaotic,” said Andy Chokbengboun, a senior at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

He says he's glad to be back on campus after an unforgettable Friday.

“It was just a state of chaos,” said18-year-old Brayden Smith, calling it a nightmare. “Definitely scarring because I’ve been to a lot of concerts but none of them like this.”

Chokbengboun described seeing unconscious people still standing, propped up by the crowd.

“They weren’t moving," he said. "They were just standing up because everyone was so close. They were pretty much just standing up even though they were unconscious.”

Chokbengboun says a girl next to him was unconscious people and she passed out, eventually falling to the ground.

“We saw her boyfriend or someone trying to give her CPR,” Chokbengboun said. “We saw tears rolling down his eyes. She had a little blue-ish face to her.”

Days later, he’s wondering if she managed to make it out alive.

“It kind of a stick in my head a little bit. I’m still trying to cope with it I guess.”

Everyone who attended the festival says they're trying to make sense of what was supposed to be a fun night, turning into a nightmare.

“You experience these tremendous feelings of guilt because we both came out of it okay and are here today to live another day,” said Dan Smith, father and attendee speaking about him and his son Brayden.

They say they know that some didn’t get that opportunity.

"Something out of a horror movie seeing all of the lifeless bodies being passed into security."

Brayden and Chokbengboun say they’ve been to several Travis Scott concerts in the past but that none were like this one.

Chokbengboun says he attended Scott’s concert in 2017 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers when Scott was accused of asking fans to rush the stage.

Scott was arrested for inciting a riot.