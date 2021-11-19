Local woman wins CMA Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor is a woman of many talents. She can sing, write songs and play multiple instruments, but she’s most known for playing the fiddle.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas local Jenee Fleenor has made history yet again. In 2019 she was the first-ever female to win CMA Musician of the Year and then she won again in 2020 and 2021.

“My parents got me started in Suzuki violin when I was three years old they said they saw some kids in the newspaper with their violins and said it looked so cute,” Fleenor said.

It was soon after that Jenee would stand up on the living room chest playing songs for her parents.

“Moms dream for me was to go to Julliard and be a classical violinist but it really is my dad playing Bob Wills and Ray Price and Willy Nelson records when I was three, four years old that flipped a switch in me and was like 'what’s this I’m hearing?'” Fleenor said.

Without knowing it, she was hearing a glimpse of her future.

After discovering her love for playing the fiddle, Fleenor never put it down.

“I did fiddle contests I played at steel guitar conventions, the Little Ole Opry in West Fork I played there growing up,” she said.

This made the Springdale native realize she was meant to perform and record, so after high school, she packed up and moved to Nashville.

In just one month she had the opportunity to play at the Grand Ole Opry and since has consistently worked with big time artists like Blake Shelton, Martina McBride and even Dolly Parton.

“I do have to pinch myself because it’s been an incredible journey and it’s not one I’ve done alone,” Fleenor said.

Along with touring, many hours have been spent in a recording studio helping her become the first woman to win CMA Musician of the Year.

“I don’t even know if I even realized that would be a possibility one day,” Fleenor said.

She continues to prove to herself year after year by taking home the award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

After winning the award she says she only has one tradition.

“I get back to work,” Fleenor said, proving she's earned every award.

As she sets her sights on a new goal, she says she’s determined to achieve even more accomplishments.

“It’d be awesome to be up for Song of the Year one day,” she said.