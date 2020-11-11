Local students honor Veterans Day

This is a special day, and so many within our community are getting involved in the celebration.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Today, Tuesday (Nov. 11) is Veterans Day, and we want to say thank you to all of our veterans who have proudly served our country.

At central junior high in Springdale on a typical Veterans Day, they would be inside having assemblies and honoring their veterans but today, because of the pandemic, they had to get creative.

Since assemblies and other large gatherings are not an option right now, a few schools came up with a solution.

Drive-thru salutes at Central Junior High, between 9 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, on the southside of the school, the band played music as students saluted veterans driving by.

Junior high students waved flags, homemade signs and cheered on our country's heroes.

8th grader, Esmerelda Macias, explains why she loves going to school on a special day like Veterans Day. “I think it’s really important we honor them and that they get to feel honored because we really appreciate everything they’ve done for our country and we appreciate that we get to go to school today and everything they’ve done for us.