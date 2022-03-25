Local stores selling out of Hog gear ahead of Elite Eight game against Duke

With Arkansas advancing to the Elite 8, Razorback gear is in high demand across Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the hogs advancing to the elite eight, razorback gear is in high demand.

At B-Unlimited in Fayetteville, they started printing their elite eight shirts at 6:00 a.m. Friday, March 25. They say more than 100 people ordered the shirts online within an hour the hogs beat the zags and those orders continue to come in.

“We’ve got 8 presses, we can print up to 350, 400 shirts an hour, so we are ready for the demand,” said Laura Poe.

Laura Poe is the chief operating officer at B-Unlimited and says as many as they sell, they will print. Because of licensing the shirts can’t actually say Elite 8, so instead their design lists every year the hogs have made it to that level of the NCAA tournament.

“We have designs ready if the hogs were to advance to the next level, we’re hopeful and we do have a design ready, shirts ready. That buzzer hits zero and then we’ll be ready to roll,” she said.

At Southern Trend Clothing they too are seeing hog shirts fly off their shelves. Owner, Tom Pagnozzi says they always see an increase in hog gear sales this time of year especially when all our teams are playing well.

“Three, four years ago it was hard to sell a Razorback shirt. Today it’s much easier and that’s business in town everywhere. You can talk to anybody, when the U of A is doing well in all sports, it helps,” he said.

Pagnozzi says Coach Muss and his staff are unbelievable in how they treat local businesses like Southern Trend.

“They’re always tweeting our stuff out. We have the Muss shirt they tweeted out, a bunch of his NBA guys did. He’s awesome to work with because he likes to promote locally and that helps every local business,” he said.

B-Unlimited says they plan to overnight coach muss their Elite 8 shirt so that he has its time for Saturday’s big game against Duke.

